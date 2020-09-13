Husker Harvest Days and Nebraska Extension invite Nebraskans to participate in the Farm Progress Virtual Experience Sept. 15 to 17, where usual best of show exhibitors will merge into a powerhouse virtual experience.
“Creating a virtual farm show that has value to farmers and out exhibitors is important to all of us,” said Matt Jungmann, national events director for Farm Progress. “An important focus for the virtual event is that the field demonstration are captured on the show sites. Where the machine would have run if the show had gone on.”
To learn more about topics being presented by Nebraska Extension at Husker Harvest Days this year, visit extension.unl.edu.
