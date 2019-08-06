Farmers have trimmed their expenditures in response to a down farm economy, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Its Farm Production Expenditures report for 2018, out on Aug. 2, showed that the total 2018 farm production expenditures was down 1.1% compared to 2017, at an estimated $354 billion.
The four largest expenditures across the U.S. were feed (15.2%), farm services (12.5%), livestock related expenses (13.1%) and labor (9.6%). Together they totaled $178.1 billion, or a little over half of total farm expenditures in 2018.
USDA-NASS reported that total farm expenditures per farm averaged $175,169, down about 0.4% from 2017.
Fuel expenses were a total $12.3 billion, with diesel as the largest subcomponent at $8.1 billion or 65.9%. That’s up 8% from last year, according to the report.
The largest expenditures for crop farms, according to the report, are rent ($24.1 billion), labor ($24.5 billion), and farm services ($24.8 billion.) Combined crop inputs such as chemicals, fertilizers and seeds were $53.2 billion, which was nearly one-third of crop farms’ total expenses.
On the livestock side, feed accounted for one-third of total expenses at $52.3 billion. Livestock related expenses ($44.2 billion) and farm services ($19.3 billion) together accounted for 67.3% of the total expenses of livestock farms.
The full report can be found at www.nass.usda.gov.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
