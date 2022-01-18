Massey Ferguson, a worldwide brand of AGCO, Duluth, Georgia, has announced a fresh new look for its iconic MF Triple Triangle logo and its new “Born to Farm” brand identity to celebrate its 175-year anniversary in 2022.
“Massey Ferguson has been offering farmers around the world straightforward and dependable machines since its inception nearly 175 years ago. Few brands around the world can claim such a lasting impact in the agricultural industry. Massey Ferguson was truly ‘Born to Farm’” said Eric Hansotia, chairman, president and CEO of AGCO Corporation.
Luis Felli, senior vice president and general manager for Massey Ferguson, adds, “Massey Ferguson is now pivoting from being a pure farm machinery manufacturer into a provider of straightforward and dependable experiences that provide the best value for farmers and make their business more profitable and sustainable.”
“2022 will be the year of the new Massey Ferguson global brand,” said Francesco Murro, Massey Ferguson vice president global marketing, sales enablement and partnerships. “We have been thinking of a new logo since we unveiled the MF NEXT Concept at Agritechnica 2019. MF New Era started to come to life with the MF 8S launch in July 2020 followed by the launch of a full line of products these past 18 months, including our September 2021 Born to Farm Digital Event. November is an iconic month for the brand, falling exactly 63 years after the announcement of the brand’s creation and its iconic logo. As we celebrate the 175th anniversary of Daniel Massey’s first farm equipment workshop in 2022, we felt it was the perfect time to refresh the logo while introducing a new meaningful tagline.”
“The triple triangle shape is a strong icon that has embodied Massey Ferguson since 1958. Our new logo is a mix between our strong heritage and fresh brand values. The three triangles overlap to represent the mutually beneficial relationship and trust between farmers, dealers and the brand,” Murro said.
