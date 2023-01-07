WOTUS Reax.jpg

A chorus of angry responses from dozens of farm and business groups met the Dec. 30 announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency and Corps of Engineers of a sixth “final” definition of the phrase “waters of the United States” in the Clean Water Act in less than 10 years. One member of Congress said the rulemaking will result in “regulatory chaos.”

The new rule will take effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register. Its enactment, while expected, was announced even as the Supreme Court is currently deciding a case, Sackett v. EPA, that may well supersede or modify it. The two agencies are issuing a memo with U.S. Department of Agriculture to “provide clarity” on the agencies’ programs under the Clean Water Act and Food Security Act.

