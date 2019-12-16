Farm Foundation, a food and agriculture policy institute, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with the USDA's Economic Research Service to create the new Farm Foundation Agricultural Scholars Program that will take 10 graduate-level students of agriculture through a year of programming. The collaboration between ERS and Farm Foundation seeks to inspire and train the next generation of agriculturalists interested policy, commodity market analysis, agricultural finance and other applied fields of economics.
"We are very excited to be working with USDA's ERS on this program," says Farm Foundation President Shari Rogge-Fidler. "This partnership is the next step in what Farm Foundation has been working on for the past several decades—engaging the future generation of agricultural leaders." The program will engage the scholars in government and agricultural policy with a series of intensive, hands-on learning experiences, focused on gaining a deeper understanding of production agriculture, agribusiness and government. Some of the experiences will include mentorship with an ERS staff member and attending Farm Foundation meetings and Forums. They will also spend time in Washington, D.C., and Kansas City, Missouri, where they will meet with agribusinesses leaders, policy makers and farmers. The following students have been selected as 2020 Farm Foundation Agricultural Scholars:
Hunter Biram—Kansas State University;
Maggie Creamer—University of California, Davis;
James Davis—University of Georgia;
Charles Grigsby-Calage—University of Florida;
Tori Marshall—Oklahoma State University;
Kaleiah Schiller—University of California - Davis;
Tatiana Sierra—University of California - Davis;
Heather H. Tenboer—Iowa State University;
Jessica Wallach—University of California, Davis; and
Katie Welch—Oklahoma State University.
