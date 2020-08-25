The third annual Farm, Family & ME Summit for Women focuses on resilience, financial and farm stress, self-care, and mental well being.
The free virtual event is 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, says Karisha Devlin, a University of Missouri Extension agricultural business specialist and one of the organizers of the event.
“Women are the caretakers of their families and often put themselves at the bottom of their priority lists,” Devlin says. “We hope this conference reminds them to take care of themselves along with providing resources and educational information.”
Rural mental health specialist Monica McConkey kicks off the Zoom session with “Put on your oxygen mask!” She offers tips on coping with farm stress through self-care and techniques to strengthen mental wellbeing.
Kelli Jo Buettner, vice president of scored lending and credit operations at FCS Financial, helps women in agriculture deal with money-related stress by understanding important issues in financial health.
A panel of farm women wraps up the session by sharing how they find balance in their work and personal lives.
For more information, contact Devlin at 660-397-2179 or devlink@missouri.edu.
