Member companies of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association recently elected five executives to serve on its governing Board of Directors. Hours later, the new Board of Directors elected officers.
Leading the association as president will be Matt Westendorf, president of Westendorf Manufacturing in Onawa, Iowa. The Board of Directors elected Westendorf to a one-year term beginning immediately. He succeeds Janea Danuser of Danuser Machine Company in Fulton, Missouri. Serving with Westendorf in officer roles will be First Vice President Tim Burenga, vice president of sales and purchasing at Worksaver, Inc., in Litchfield, Illinois;Second Vice President Ben Hellbusch, vice president of sales and marketing at Duo Lift Manufacturing Co. and general manager at Busch Equipment Co., both in Columbus, Nebraska; Treasurer Paul Jeffrey, general manager at MacDon in Kansas City, Missouri; and Secretary Randy Reinke, CEO of Custom Products of Litchfield, Inc., in Litchfield, Minnesota.
The association serves as advocate and resource for more than 650 businesses in the farm implement industry in the United States and Canada. Member companies represent each link in the farm equipment supply chain. Manufacturers, the core group of members, design and produce equipment to complement mass-produced lines.
“We are a group of creative companies that focus on customers’ unique needs,” Westendorf said. “When a farmer or rancher encounters a challenge specific to their circumstances, there is someone in this association who will have a solution. Shortline manufacturers are innovators and problem-solvers.”
