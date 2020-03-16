John Deere was again exhibiting at the recent Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas, Nevada, that’s billed as the world’s largest technology event.
As part of its display, Deere featured its R4038 self-propelled sprayer equipped with advanced technology and fitted with an ultra-wide 120-foot carbon-fiber boom.
One of the reasons Deere exhibited at at CES 2020 is to identify and promote current and potential new technologies to agriculture that will enhance farm productivity, profitability and sustainability. According to Laurel Caes, public relations manager for John Deere, company staff were on hand to explain the ag technology on display to the tech audience in attendance and highlight the important role technology plays in helping to feed a growing world population.
“Exhibiting at CES helps John Deere stay connected to technology advancements and bring the best solutions possible to our customers,” Caes said.
The tech industry is taking notice of Deere’s presence at CES. In November, John Deere was honored for its new 8RX Tractor in the Tech for a Better World category of the CES Innovation Awards, which recognize outstanding product design and engineering in consumer technology products.
“Our focus remains on providing innovative solutions to help customers meet the many challenges of farming. We are humbled by this award from a leading technology organization as it recognizes our commitment to agriculture, innovation and technology,” said John Stone, senior vice president of John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group.
