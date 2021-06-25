In celebration of farm dogs everywhere and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America, Farm Bureau is teaming up with Purina to present the fourth annual Farm Dog of the Year competition.
Farmers and ranchers are invited to submit nominations for the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest. This is a reminder that nominations close on July 2.
Submitting a nomination for Farm Dog of the Year takes only a few minutes and it’s easy to do from a smartphone. Farmers and ranchers can visit fb.org/farmdog to nominate their furry friends.
