Stepping outside in Oklahoma right now is like walking through a tinder box of impossibly dry grass, cedar trees filled with extremely flammable resin and high winds that have started a fire in the snap of a finger. Many of the wildfires this year had started in rural areas and burned for days, threatening homes, livestock and livelihoods, with volunteer fire fighters battling the blazes through canyons and ravines.

jen-theodore-qRtLPwRlXxI-unsplash(1).jpg

(Photo by Jen Theodore via Unsplash.)

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Fire Department Matching Program has seen the constant fire danger the current drought has created and donated $61,300 to multiple rural fire departments in the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.