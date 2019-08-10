With every new farm bill come new decisions for farmers to make that can have lasting implications for their businesses. The most recent legislation is no exception.
To help agricultural producers determine the best course of action, Kansas State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics will host 10 farm bill meetings around the state, starting in late August.
The meetings will cover commodity programs, including the economics of the Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage programs, Supplemental Coverage Option and a new decision tool available for producers.
K-State Research and Extension agricultural economists, extension agents, USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service representatives will provide a big picture perspective, as well as a more local view for each area.
Dates and locations include:
Aug. 26 – Hill City – 1-4:30 p.m. CDT – Graham County Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 – Goodland – 8:30 a.m.-noon MDT – Elks Lodge
Aug. 27 – Leoti – 2:30-6 p.m. CDT – Wichita County Fairgrounds
Aug. 28 – Plains – 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. CDT – Plains Community Building
Aug. 29 – Great Bend – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Great Bend Events Center
Aug. 30 – Wichita – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Sedgwick County Extension Office
Sept. 3 – Parsons – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – SE Area Research and Extension Center
Sept. 4 – Ottawa – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Franklin County Fairgrounds
Sept. 5 – Seneca – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Nemaha County Community Center
Sept. 10 – Concordia – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Cloud County Fairgrounds
More information and registration is available online or by contacting Rich Llewelyn at 785-532-1594 or rvl@ksu.edu.
