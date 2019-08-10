25792171853_bf4a7279de_k.jpg

Kansas State University will host meetings in 10 locations throughout the state to update agricultural producers and related businesses on the latest farm bill. (KSRE photo by Dan Donnert.)

With every new farm bill come new decisions for farmers to make that can have lasting implications for their businesses. The most recent legislation is no exception.

To help agricultural producers determine the best course of action, Kansas State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics will host 10 farm bill meetings around the state, starting in late August.

The meetings will cover commodity programs, including the economics of the Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage programs, Supplemental Coverage Option and a new decision tool available for producers.

K-State Research and Extension agricultural economists, extension agents, USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service representatives will provide a big picture perspective, as well as a more local view for each area.

Dates and locations include:

Aug. 26 – Hill City – 1-4:30 p.m. CDT – Graham County Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 – Goodland – 8:30 a.m.-noon MDT – Elks Lodge

Aug. 27 – Leoti – 2:30-6 p.m. CDT – Wichita County Fairgrounds

Aug. 28 – Plains – 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. CDT – Plains Community Building

Aug. 29 – Great Bend – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Great Bend Events Center

Aug. 30 – Wichita – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Sedgwick County Extension Office

Sept. 3 – Parsons – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – SE Area Research and Extension Center

Sept. 4 – Ottawa – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Franklin County Fairgrounds

Sept. 5 – Seneca – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Nemaha County Community Center

Sept. 10 – Concordia – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Cloud County Fairgrounds

More information and registration is available online or by contacting Rich Llewelyn at 785-532-1594 or rvl@ksu.edu.

