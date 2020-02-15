A multi-purpose meeting to address the farm bill, estate planning and auxin training is being hosted Feb. 24 by the Hutchinson and Hansford county offices of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The program will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. in the AgriLife Extension office for Hansford County, 221 Main St., Spearman. The fee is $10, whether attending just the morning or afternoon auxin training or both. The program will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude with the auxin training after lunch.
For more information, contact AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agents Kristy Slough, Hutchinson, at 806-878-4026 or klslough@ag.tamu.edu, or Matt Whitely, Hansford, at 806-659-4130, matt.whitely@ag.tamu.edu.
Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo, will discuss the farm bill, followed by Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agriculture law specialist, Amarillo, who will provide information on estate planning for farmers and ranchers.
Lunch will be sponsored by the Texas Corn Producers and followed by the auxin training, presented by Slough and Whitely.
All applicators of auxin in 2020 must be trained. Licensed private or commercial applicators are the only ones who can apply auxin products. Paraquat training must be taken online in 2020.
One Texas Department of Agriculture laws and regulations continuing education unit will be provided for those attending the afternoon session.
