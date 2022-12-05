SaraWyantCMYK

If you’ve been thinking about changes you’d like to see in a new farm bill, it’s time to make your opinions known, either through your state associations or with your congressional representatives.

With the midterm election dust finally starting to settle, Republicans will now control the House and are chomping at the bit to move a very busy agenda. In the House Agriculture Committee, most of that focus will be on writing a new farm bill and conducting oversight on key agencies.

