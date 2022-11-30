Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Williamson County will host a farm and ranch seminar on Dec. 8 in Round Rock with continuing education units available for applicators. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Blair Fannin.)
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Williamson County will host a farm and ranch seminar on Dec. 8 in Round Rock.
Onsite check-in will begin at 7 a.m., with the seminar from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jester Annex Building, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd.
The cost is $60. Participants can register at https://tx.ag/Dec8RoundRock. A catered lunch is included. For questions, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Williamson County at 512-943-3300.
A total of eight Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units, CEUs, are available for applicator license holders: three general, two integrated pest management, two laws and regulations, and one drift management.
“This is a special opportunity for all pesticide applicators to haul in eight CEUs at a one-day event,” said Gary Pastushok, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Williamson County. “Our in-person attendees will also be treated to a catered luncheon of chicken-fried steak.”
The event is part of the annual District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar. Participants may attend at various locations throughout the region and should contact their local county office for more information.
Opportunity to meet applicator requirements by year-end
Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: laws and regulations, integrated pest management or drift minimization.
“Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators will be able to obtain their required five hours within the first five hours of the program,” Pastushok said. “As we near the end of the year, this is an opportunity for applicators to get the units they need to maintain their licenses.”
Private applicator license holders must obtain 15 hours of continuing education units every five years to renew/recertify their license, including two hours of laws and regulations, two hours of integrated pest management and any mix of these and general hours to equal the required 15 hours of continuing education units.
Seminar topics
AgriLife Extension specialists and Texas Department of Agriculture representatives will speak at the event, said Pastushok.
“The speakers will cover a diverse set of topics including weed control, pasture management, external parasites in livestock, insect management in forage crops, laws and regulations updates, and legal compliance and more,” Pastushok said.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
