Courtesy of Emma Seamons.

The dramatic Johnny Cash music first catches your attention.

Then video clips cycle through various scenes—a grocery shopper, a crop field with equipment stuck, and a woman crying in the rain because it was actually raining—showing all the hard challenges going on in agriculture today. This TikTok will hit you in all the feels.

@agwithemma This video doesnt do justice to what farmers deal with day in and day out. If you’re struggling, please know youre not alone. You are loved, you are needed, and you are valued. Stay strong ❤️#suicidepreventionawareness #thankafarmer #agwithemma #farmersoftiktok ♬ BioTekal Folsom Prison Blues Wrath of man - Gatsby
Courtesy of Emma Seamons.
Courtesy of Emma Seamons.
Courtesy of Emma Seamons.
Find Ag with Emma on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@agwithemma.

