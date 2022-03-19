The deadline for application to the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students, or F2OCUS, Fellowship Program has been extended to March 28.
The previous deadline was March 11. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station program is a new 10-week, summer research and extension opportunity coming to Fayetteville May 30 to Aug. 5. Applicants chosen for the program will be notified by April 8. Room and board are provided to F2OCUS fellows, along with a $4,800 stipend and travel support.
Food science researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, secured a $730,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to conduct the Research and Extension Experience for Undergraduates program for the next five years, focusing on minority recruitment.
“As this is a new program, the deadline was extended in order to allow more qualified students to apply,” said Kristen Gibson, F2OCUS Fellowship Program director and associate professor in the food science department.
The program aims to increase understanding of food supply safety, quality, and security for undergraduates in complementary degree programs, including biology, chemistry, consumer sciences and agricultural studies.
To learn more about the program and apply, visit https://future-food-reeu.uada.edu.
