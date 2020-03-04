A financial management program offered by the University of Wyoming Extension that reached more than 33 social service organizations to enhance the skills of their clients has been recognized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
The FDIC presented extension’s Master Money Manager Coach program its Creative Money Smart for Adults User of the Year honor.
The program, which uses the Money Smart curriculum from FDIC, was created by a group of UW Extension’s community development educators.
Project team members include Julie Daniels, Laramie County; Mary Martin, Teton County; Michelle Vigil, Campbell County; and Ehmke, Laramie. The M3C program was offered in Teton, Laramie, Campbell and Natrona counties.
MC3 was funded by a grant to UW Extension from the Ellbogen Foundation in Wyoming. The foundation was founded by John P. Ellbogen to enhance the quality of life of Wyoming citizens.
