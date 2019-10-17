An explosion this morning at the Dodge City Cargill protein facility injured two employees, and production has been suspended for the day, according to a statement from Daniel Sullivan, media relations director, North America, Global Corporate Affairs, posted by City of Dodge City-Government:
“A small stand-alone building at our protein facility in Dodge City, KS, experienced an explosion this morning. Two employees are receiving medical treatment for burns, and we are investigating the cause of the accident. As an extra precaution, our production will be suspended today. We expect to be operational soon and will meet all our customer commitments.
"We are grateful for the partnership of the local emergency medical response team. Our focus is on the safety of our employees and getting the best care for our colleagues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.