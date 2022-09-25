A leading expert in global agricultural metrics and data analysis sees a continuing crisis in fertilizer availability and supply, just at a time when Chinese demand is growing significantly and adding demand shocks to an already strained global good system.

Sarah Menker spoke Sept. 15 in St. Louis at the annual conference of Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, an organization of mayors of Mississippi River cities and towns from Bemidji, Minnesota, to the mouth, that advocates for basin-wide solutions. Menker was a Wall Street energy trader before she left to found her own start-up consulting business, Gro Intelligence. She said she wanted to apply the risk-reduction and data analysis techniques used by traders to address the problems of world hunger and the global food supply. Gro Intelligence has built an engine that aggregates publicly available data from public and private sources, including satellite data, around the world and “de-siloes” it to aggregate and work across a common platform.

