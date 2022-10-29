Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
As we approach the Nov. 8 election, I want to thank our county election officials and poll workers for their tireless work to ensure the security and integrity of our elections.
Second, I want to remind voters they have multiple options for how to cast their ballot: in-person on Election Day, advance in-person, or advance by mail ballot. Voters can preview their ballot and verify their polling location at VoteKansas.gov.
Advance in-person voting has begun and advance by mail ballots have been transmitted to voters who requested a ballot. Advance in-person voting schedules vary by county. Voters may locate their county’s advance in-person voting schedule by contacting their county election office.
Voters who requested an advance by mail ballot must return their ballot to the county election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are returned by postal mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by the county election office by the last postal delivery on the third day following the election to be counted.
Please remember that state law requires voter identification when voting in person or by mail. A list of acceptable forms of ID can be found at VoteKansas.gov.
I encourage all registered voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote on, or before, Nov. 8.
—Scott Schwab is the secretary of state of Kansas.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.