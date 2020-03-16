The Ogallala Aquifer Summit in Amarillo that was originally scheduled March 31 to April 1 has been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. It will be rescheduled and when it the new dates will be posted at ogallalawater.org/2020-ogallala-aquifer-summit.
Central Plains Dairy Expo was scheduled for March 24 to 26 has been canceled.
Ag Day events on March 24 in Washington, D.C., are officially canceled. Events include: Celebration of Agriculture on the National Mall; proclamation event at USDA; celebration of Ag Reception; and collegiate Hill visits. March 24 will still be proclaimed National Ag Day and there are tools available for social media, print, radio and TV. Visit https://www.agday.org/promote to access tools and more information.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is canceling its in-person pesticide applicator testing sessions through the end of the month. The affected in-person meetings were scheduled to take place March 23 in Oskaloosa; March 24 in Garner, Orange City and Waterloo; and March 25 in Altoona, Muscatine and Rock Rapids. Additional pesticide applicator certification testing sessions may be offered at partner locations later in the year. Visit iowaagriculture.gov/pesticide-bureau for a list of alternate pesticide applicator certification testing dates and locations.
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service is postponing its scheduled April 20 to 23 trade mission to the Philippines. The mission may be rescheduled later in 2020.
The University of Wyoming Extension has suspended all in-person events through March 31, which includes all 4-H-related in-person activities. County extension offices will remain open and maintain established office hours, dependent upon circumstances within a county. Residents with questions can contact their local extension offices. County extension office contact information is at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/county/index.html.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has canceled its Spring Legislative Conference scheduled for March 31 to April 2.
Kansas Cattlemen’s Association announced the regional cattlemen’s meeting originally scheduled for March 24 in Marysville has been postponed, and details will be announced later.
Kansas State University Extension is strongly encouraging cancellation or postponement of all in-person outreach across the state until March 30. As a result, the upcoming Beef Quality Assurance trainings scheduled for March 19 in South Hutchinson and March 24 in Fort Scott will be postponed. These trainings will likely be rescheduled for the fall. If you have any questions, contact John Sachse on the Kansas Beef Council staff at 785-273-5225 or john@kansasbeef.org.
The Carnegie Cotton Conference scheduled for March 25 at Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, has been canceled.
