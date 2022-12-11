The European Commission recently extended the European Union authorization for the use of the herbicide glyphosate until the end of 2023, according to commission officials. The last approval of glyphosate came in 2017 for a five-year period that was due to expire on Dec. 15 of this year.
Earlier this year, the commission asked EU countries to approve a one-year extension of the authorization, after the European Food Safety Authority said it would not be able to conclude a risk-assessment process until July 2023. The conclusions of EFSA will likely determine whether or not the commission and EU countries decide whether to further approve the chemical.
