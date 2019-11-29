Tree establishment is a fundamental practice to control soil erosion primarily because the impact of falling rain is dramatically reduced by leaves and branches. Trees also create microclimates to enhance seed germination, seedling establishment, and forest regeneration. In very dry areas, establishing trees will be more difficult as climate change is expected to reduce rain, up to 60% less, in parts of Hawaii and Micronesia by the end of the century. The change in climate is expected to increase both the frequency of drought and flood, i.e., rains will be less frequent, but heavier. The Gliricidia sepium is known to grow well in a wide range of soils and climates and is one candidate that may be able to meet the challenge.
Gliricidia sepium is a small to medium size deciduous tree that originates from northwestern Mexico to Panama. It is drought tolerant, able to fix nitrogen, and may reach a height of 10 to 12 m. This tree grows well where annual rain ranges 900 to 1500 mm and survives in areas where annual rain is 600 mm or as high as 3500 mm. In addition, Gliricidia also grows well where mean annual temperature is 22 to 28 C.
Gliricidia is found across the tropics. The Spanish distributed the tree to South America and the Caribbean. It was introduced to Sri Lanka as a shade tree for tea, and to West Africa and Uganda as a shade tree for cacao. From Sri Lanka, the tree was distributed to India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines. The tree is found in American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, and Hawaii.
Gliricidia is recommended for multiple NRCS practices, particularly in lower rainfall areas in PIA. Studies have shown that planting-material quality and root environment affect plant establishment. The current recommended minimum annual rainfall for Gliricidia is 25 inches according to the PIA Vegetation Specification and Implementation Requirements. The results from this study could potentially expand the environmental limits of this drought tolerant tree species to further promote soil conservation under changing climate conditions.
