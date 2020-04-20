The acidity, alkalinity and hardness of water used in spray applications can have a significant impact on the herbicide being used and researchers with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture are asking the help of growers in establishing a water hardness and pH database for the state.
Tommy Butts, extension weed scientist and assistant professor for the Division of Agriculture, said extension agents in every county are available to help growers collect one-liter samples.
In addition to testing for pH, agents will test for hardness—or the amount of dissolved calcium or magnesium—and record the water sample’s GPS coordinates. Samples will be analyzed at Division of Agriculture facilities.
Butts said the goal of the research is to build a database of spray water quality in Arkansas. Once the results are analyzed, researchers will conduct studies to evaluate how water quality is affecting pesticide applications, and whether external adjustments can or should be made to improve the efficacy of pesticides.
Data from growers’ samples will be anonymized in the database, Butts said, and personal information will remain confidential. The GPS coordinates used to identify the location of specific samples will not be made public, but will be used to create a map depicting the general conditions of water throughout the state.
Producers interested in participating in the survey should contact their local CES office, or contact Butts directly at 501-804-7314 or tbutts@uaex.edu. A directory of county offices can be found at https://www.uaex.edu/counties/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.