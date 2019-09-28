"The Informa assessment confirms ESMC's conviction that there is substantial demand for ecosystem services from farmers and ranchers. ESMC is building a voluntary market to monetize those outcomes for producers, using science-based approaches to increase and measure soil organic carbon, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve water quality and water use efficiency," said ESMC Executive Director Debbie Reed. "This study demonstrates conclusively the demand for the ecosystems services marketplace ESMC will launch in 2022. Through the ESMC marketplace, farmers and ranchers will receive payments for the environmental benefits they provide, and corporate and public entities will be able purchase credits to meet their sustainability goals."
The new marketplace will encourage U.S. farmers and ranchers to institute conservation practices on their land that will benefit the environment while increasing sustainability and resiliency. As the study notes, "Healthy soils also improve crop yield and resilience while decreasing farmers' and ranchers' need for agricultural inputs."
The study focused on privately owned, working agricultural lands in the U.S. To estimate potential GHG improvements, IHS Markit, an agribusiness consulting company, looked at mitigation potential possible from changes in farm management practices for field crops, pasture or grazing land and specialty crops. For improvements in water quality and water use efficiency, IHS Markit analyzed outcomes based on reducing nitrogen and phosphorous runoff. On the other side of the equation, IHS Markit found that "there is demand for ecosystem credits that is tangible and credible and not just theoretical and conceptual."
ESMC's goal is to build a marketplace that works first and foremost for farmers and ranchers, but also meets the desires of corporations, industries and municipal operations to meet regulatory and sustainability objectives. The Consortium is currently planning additional pilot projects to test and refine its ecosystem services protocols to measure soil organic carbon, GHG emissions, water quality and water use efficiency over major US regions, soils and agricultural systems. Once the market opens in 2022, ESMC will enroll 30 percent of available land in the top four crop regions and top four pasture regions in the U.S. to impact 250 million acres by 2030.
Current ESMC Founding Circle members include: ADM; Bunge; Cargill; Corteva Agriscience; Danone North America; General Mills; Land O'Lakes; McDonald's USA; National Fish and Wildlife Foundation; Nestle; Noble Research Institute, LLC; Nutrien; The Nature Conservancy and the Soil Health Institute. ESMC Legacy Partner members include: American Farmland Trust; American Soybean Association; Anuvia Plant Nutrients; Bayer; the Conservation Technology Information Center; Farm Foundation; Impact Ag Partners; Mars, Inc.; National Association of Conservation Districts; National Corn Growers Association; National Farmers Union; NativeEnergy; Newtrient, LLC; Pivot Bio; Sand County Foundation; Soil Health Partnership; The Fertilizer Institute; Tatanka Resources; the Tri-Societies; Tyson Foods and World Wildlife Fund. Partners pledge financial support and active participation to improve ways to measure, verify and monetize increases in soil carbon, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, improved water quality and increased water conservation. ESMC welcomes companies, nonprofit and conservation organizations and agricultural organizations as partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.