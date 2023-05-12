CornEar.jpg

Farm leaders expressed their thanks for an Environmental Protection Agency issuing an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 gasoline, which is blended with 15% ethanol, to be sold during the summer driving season.

This action will provide Americans with relief at the pump from ongoing market supply issues created by Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine by increasing fuel supply and offering consumers more choices at the pump, EPP Administrator Michael Regan announced in a news release. The waiver will help protect Americans from fuel supply crises by reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, building United States energy independence, and supporting American agriculture and manufacturing. Current estimates indicate that on average, E15 is about 25 cents a gallon cheaper than E10.

Pump.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.