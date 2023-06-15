EPA announced a one-week delay to its rollout of the final renewable volume obligations, which set annual biofuel blending targets under the RFS, including proposed RVOs for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

EPA and Growth Energy filed a notice with the court agreeing to extend the June 14 deadline that was set by consent decree to June 21, which was quickly shared in various media reports. 

