On Aug. 17, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-MO, and Rep. Tracey Mann, R-KS, led 92 of their House colleagues, most from farm states, in pushing back on the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent proposed revisions to the interim decision for atrazine, a crop protection tool described as “critical.”

The letter was responding to the June 30 publication of the announced rule revision for the registration for atrazine, which the letter calls “a well-studied herbicide essential to farming.” Atrazine is an herbicide used since 1958 to protect corn, sorghum, sugarcane, and a variety of other crops from weeds. It is the second-most-used agricultural herbicide after dicamba, according to the Center for Food Safety, and one of the most documented.

