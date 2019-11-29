We all want to save money and some of the biggest money wasters are simple things we never really think about. Here are some household energy savings tips that you might not have thought about doing.
Insulate your outlets. Did you know that cold air seeps through the outlets on your outer walls? You can stop it. Purchase outlet sealers at any hardware store. They usually come six to a pack. Remove your outlet cover, punch out the round pieces and place it onto your outlet.
Reverse your ceiling fans. Ceiling fans are great for cooking your house in the summer, but did you know they can keep your home warm in the winter? During the summer, your ceiling fans runs counter-clockwise. Flip the switch on your fan and your fan will now run clockwise which will push the warm air down. Run it on the lowest setting during the colder months.
Change your lightbulbs. Incandescent bulbs are a huge money waster so changing to LED is a simple and easy way to save some energy dollars. And they last longer than incandescent bulbs so you don’t have to change them as frequently.
Place timers on your lamps. Everyone uses timers during the holidays for their lights, but did you ever think to use those same timers on frequently used lamps? Not only will this keep you from walking into a dark room, it will automatically turn off, saving you money.
Move lamps away from thermostats. Do you have a lamp directly under your thermostat? Consider moving it. The heat from the lamp confuses the thermostat into thinking your home is warmer than it really is. Yes, a lightbulb can put off that much heat.
Let the sun shine in. Once the sun goes down, close your curtains and shades to keep the heat in your home.
Don’t rinse your dirty plates. Rinsing the food off of your plates before loading them into the dishwasher wastes water and doesn’t allow your dishwasher to do what it was designed to do—clean your plates. Extra Tip: Always run a full dishwasher.
Clean the lint filter. Every time you put a new load in your dryer, always clean your lint filter. Not only will this allow your dryer to run more efficiently, but it can help stop a fire. Did you know that birds use lint to build their nests? Recycle that lint by placing it in a tree in a bag with holes.
Reuse water. When you wash produce, place a bowl in your sink to catch the water then use that water to give your houseplants a drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.