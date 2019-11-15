Nebraska Extension’s final Agricultural Land Management Quarterly webinar of the year will focus on end-of-season topics, including county-level cash rental rates, closing out 2019 leases while preparing for 2020, and resources for flood-related prevented plant acreage.
Jim Jansen, an agricultural economist, and Allan Vyhnalek, a farm and ranch succession specialist, will lead the webinar. Both are Extension educators in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics.
They will provide an overview of the 2019 Cash Rental Rate Survey, conducted by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, and discuss prevented planting considerations for Farm Service Agency programs and crop insurance. The importance of landlord/tenant communication during the winter months and tips for leasing also will be discussed.
There will be time for participants to ask questions at the end of the session. Questions also may be submitted in advance at https://agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement.
The Agricultural Land Management Quarterly webinar series offers management advice and insight for Nebraska landowners, agricultural producers, and others with an interest in agricultural land.
The next Agricultural Land Management Quarterly webinar will be Feb. 17, 2020.
