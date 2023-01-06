The Oklahoma Emergency Drought Commission met Jan. 5 to direct all remaining funding allocated to the commission. The Emergency Drought Commission also determined any funds unused and returned by the local conservation districts should be redirected with the remaining funds. The funding directed by the Emergency Drought Commission in the meeting totals approximately $5 million.
The Emergency Drought Commission directed the funding to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to distribute through the existing Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The funding will be dispersed by the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to conservation districts based on the number of unfunded applications in each local district.
