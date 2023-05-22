Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has confirmed emerald ash borer in Baltic, South Dakota.
The community of Baltic is in the existing quarantine area, which includes all of Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, and Union Counties. The quarantine is designed to slow the spread of EAB.
The quarantine, which is in place year-round, prohibits the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the quarantined counties. Movement of firewood from any hardwood species, whether intended for commercial or private use, is also restricted. EAB has been positively identified in three counties, Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Union and seven communities including Baltic, Brandon, Canton, Crooks, Dakota Dunes, Sioux Falls, and Worthing.
“We all need to work together to slow the spread of EAB,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “With the summer camping season here, firewood is the most common way EAB is moved from one location to another. Please follow the quarantine restrictions and buy it where you burn it!”
If an ash tree is infested before it is cut, the wood may still contain EAB larvae. An individual split piece of ash firewood can have five or more adults emerge in the summer.
EAB is a boring beetle that feeds on all species of North American ash. It was first detected in the United States in 2002, and in South Dakota in 2018.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
