eab3.jpg

(Photo courtesy of South Dakota Department of Agriculture.)

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has confirmed emerald ash borer in Baltic, South Dakota.

The community of Baltic is in the existing quarantine area, which includes all of Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, and Union Counties. The quarantine is designed to slow the spread of EAB.

