403ARCheckAshTreesForBorerspix1.jpg

The emerald ash borer, also known as EAB, has been enormously destructive in states where it has been found. (Photo by David Cappeart, Michigan State University. Image via Bugwood.org.)

Emerald ash borer has been discovered in Mitchell County, Iowa, for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties.

EAB larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Federal identification confirmed the samples were positive for EAB.

