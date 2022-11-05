David Else.jpg

(Courtesy photo.)

David Else may be a novice in politics but he is no stranger to adversity.

The 62-year-old farmer and rancher from Overton, Nebraska, seeks on Nov. 8 to defeat U.S. Rep Adrian Smith, a Republican from Gering, who has served since 2007 in the Third District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.