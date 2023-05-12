Elliott Equipment, AEM host Nebraska ag lawmaker

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-NE, addresses employees with Elliott Equipment Co., Omaha, Nebraska, on May 4, as part of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ I Make America event. (Courtesy photo.)

Elliott Equipment Company and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers hosted U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-NE, a member of the House Agriculture Committee for an I Make America event at Elliott's Omaha, Nebraska, facility, on May 4. 

The I Make America is AEM’s national grassroots campaign, is the voice of the 2.3 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry who make the equipment that build, power, and feed the world. 

