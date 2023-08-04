A recent Ranch Conversation brought in experts to keep farmers and ranchers informed about programs that can be helpful to them and their communities.

The High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council’s event attracted more than 70 people to Buffalo, Oklahoma.

Steve Kouplen.jpeg

Steve Kouplen. (Journal photo by Bettye Lovelace.)
Dave Bergmeier.jpeg

High Plains Journal Editor Dave Bergmeier served as emcee for the Ranch Conversation event in Buffalo, Oklahoma. (Journal photo by Bettye Lovelace.)
Kenton Patzkowsky.jpeg

Kenton Patzkowsky. (Journal photo by Bettye Lovelace.)

