Join us Oct 12 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Julesburg Library in Julesburg, Colorado, for a comprehensive planting to pruning workshop for trees. We continue to gather more research in the science of planting trees and tree care. This is a good time to get updated and be prepared for late winter or early spring planting and pruning.
Donna Davis, Community Forestry Program Specialist of Colorado State Forest Service, will cover tree selection, transport, planting, pruning and care. As your area agent, I will be covering the best tree suggestions for our area.
You will get the opportunity for some hands-on pruning. Making the proper pruning cuts is important to the overall health of your tree. Doing the pruning at the proper time is equally as important.
We hope to see you at the Julesburg Library on 320 Cedar Street, Julesburg, Colorado. You must pre-register to guarantee a lunch reservation and a slight fee for the workshop. Please contact CSU Horticulture Agent, Linda Langelo in the Sedgwick County Extension Office at 970-474-3479.
