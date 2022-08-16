drought_corn_original_1.jpg

Courtesy photo.

The drought conditions in parts of Iowa are causing major concerns for both crop and livestock producers. To help address those concerns, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting two free drought meetings.

• Aug. 23, 12 p.m.—Virtual statewide meeting. To view the virtual meeting, go to https://www.aep.iastate.edu/drought/view.

