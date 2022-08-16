The drought conditions in parts of Iowa are causing major concerns for both crop and livestock producers. To help address those concerns, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting two free drought meetings.
• Aug. 24, 1 p.m.—ISU Extension and Outreach Marion County Office (210 N. Iowa Street, Knoxville, IA 50138).
Meeting topics and speakers include drought impacts on crops and forages, how to manage livestock and drought-stressed forages, prepare for use of alternative forages, and crop insurance and marketing decisions.
Speakers include Aaron Saeugling, Clarabell Probasco and Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; Chris Clark and Patrick Wall, beef specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach; Patrick Hatting, farm management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach; and representatives from the Farm Service Agency.
No pre-registration is required, and the meetings are expected to last about 90 minutes. Starting approximately 45 minutes before the in-person meeting on Aug. 24, producers will have the opportunity to bring five representative corn stock samples for a quick nitrate assessment conducted on site prior to the start of the meeting or after the meeting, depending upon time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.