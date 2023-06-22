Drought footprint still found in 3 High Plains states

The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. (Map courtesy of NDMC.)

Much of the lower 48 states experienced near to below normal temperatures this past week, with the exception of parts of the northern Great Plains, Upper Midwest, southern Texas, and parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Large portions of southern Texas experienced excessive heat this week, with daytime high temperatures averaging well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for several locations. A mean frontal boundary draped across much of the lower 48 states resulted in periods of heavy rainfall across portions of the western Great Plains and Intermountain West, leading to improvements to drought conditions across much of the western half of the lower 48 states.

