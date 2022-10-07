In recent years few innovations have caught the fancy of farmers more than autonomous tractors.

Automation is technologically advanced and a farmer can put a driverless tractor into a field. Specialty crop production has included autonomous orchard harvesters and strawberry harvesters, said Austin Gellings, agriculture services manager for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Case IH Trident 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy allows for one or more driverless machines in the field without an operator present in the cab, providing the flexibility of full control in or out of the cab. (Courtesy photo.)
John Deere’s autonomous tractor has six pairs of stereo cameras, which enables 360-degree obstacle detection and the calculation of distance. Images captured by the cameras are passed through a deep neural network that classifies each pixel in approximately 100 milliseconds and determines if the machine continues to move or stops, depending on if an obstacle is detected. The autonomous tractor is also continuously checking its position relative to a geofence, ensuring it is operating where it is supposed to, and is accurate to within less than 1 inch. (Courtesy photo.)
