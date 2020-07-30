Start capturing the best images of rural America and the country life for our 2021 Down Country Roads calendar contest. We want to see people, livestock, crops and other scenes that showcase rural life in the High Plains and Midwest.
“Rural Reflections” is the theme of this year’s contest, and photos should highlight some aspect of agriculture or rural living. What do you love about life on a farm? Show us!
The grand-prize winner’s photograph will be featured on the cover of the 2021 Down Country Roads calendar. The grand prize is $500, and monthly winners will receive $100.
- Do submit high-resolution digital photos that are at least 1MB in size and have a landscape (horizontal) orientation.
- Do not submit photographs with a square or portrait (vertical) orientation.
To submit photos, see last year’s winners and read the complete rules, visit hpj.com/calendar_contest. Print photos will not be accepted. The deadline for entries is July 31, 2020.
We can't wait to see your photos!
Email srumbaugh@hpj.com with any questions.
How to enter
To upload a contest entry, go to hpj.com/calendar_contest to the form. Click WINTER, SPRING, SUMMER, or FALL depending on which season your photo was taken in. Then click box that says "Enter Your Own!" Fill out the form and upload your high-resolution image. (You will not need to complete the form for each entry.)
