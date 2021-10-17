A group of 139 Dodge City High School students attended the Manufacturing Day luncheon at the Dodge City Community College Student Activity Center on Oct. 1. In addition to hearing remarks from DCCC President Harold Nolte, Kitchens Inc.
CEO Scott Bogner and Kansas Manufacturing Solutions vice president of Partnership Operations Danica Rome; 55 of the students, all DCHS seniors, were presented with $500 scholarships to the college. Before and after the luncheon, the students toured Broce Manufacturing Co. Inc., Curtis Machine Co. Inc., Roto-Mix LLC and Ellis James Inc. Fabrication.
