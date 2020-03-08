Anyone interested in drilling a new test well into the Dockum Aquifer within the 16-county High Plains Underground Water Conservation District service area is encouraged to participate in the Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program.
HPWD will solicit applications for grant funding under the program. The total amount of funding for the program shall not exceed $220,000 for fiscal year 2020, which ends Sept. 30.
Eligible expenses under the Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program include the cost of drilling, logging, and/or completing a water well. This may also include materials, labor, preparation, installation, or administration directly associated with implementing/completing the project.
Each application will be reviewed and negotiated by the General Manager before it is submitted to the HPWD Board of Directors for consideration at one of their regular monthly meetings.
The Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program application form and grant funding contract is available at www.hpwd.org/dockum-partnership.
Additional information about the Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program is available by contacting Jason Coleman at 806-762-0181 or by emailing jason.coleman@hpwd.org.
