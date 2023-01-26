Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has released the 2023 edition of three publications containing updated research-based recommendations for managing pests, weeds and diseases in row crop agriculture as well as fruit, vegetable and garden production.
The guides are available online for download, and nearly 20,000 printed copies have been distributed to county extension offices where residents can pick up free copies.
The 2023 publications are:
• MP44—Recommended Chemicals for Weed and Brush Control
• MP144—Insecticide Recommendations for Arkansas
• MP154—Arkansas Plant Disease Control Product
“MP” stands for “miscellaneous publication.”
“These publications provide control methods of pests on crops, livestock, and around the home,” said Victor L. Ford, the Division of Agriculture’s associate vice president for agriculture and natural resources. “These are not only for farmers but also for homeowners, commercial applications, and others who need to control pests. The recommendations are based on the best research available and the product label. Both organic and non-organic recommendations are included in the guides.”
MP44, “Recommended Chemicals for Weed and Brush Control” is a useful resource for anyone using herbicides for weed control.
“The 2023 edition of Recommended Chemicals for Weed and Brush Control has been fully updated to include the latest herbicide releases, application guidelines, and other herbicide recommendations for the state of Arkansas,” said Tommy Butts, extension weed scientist for the Division of Agriculture. “This information is the direct result of first-hand research conducted across the state and is possible due to funding from all of our state commodity boards.”
MP144, “Insecticide Recommendations for Arkansas,” contains information on recommended insecticides in row crops, animal agriculture, fruits, nuts, vegetables and household pests. A mobile-friendly edition of MP 144 is available at https://mp144.uada.edu/.
The “Arkansas Plant Disease Control Products Guide”—or MP154—includes a list of fungicides and nematicides registered for use in Arkansas that are used to control diseases of row crops, vegetables, small fruits, turfgrass and ornamental plants. This year’s edition includes a few new fungicides and updated fungicide efficacy tables for corn, soybean and wheat, extension plant pathologist Travis Faske said. All of the information in the guides is generated by extension plant pathologists who conduct applied research trials across the state.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
