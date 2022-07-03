Norcross, Georgia-based Deutz Corporation has named David Evans as its new president and CEO. Evans replaces president and CEO Bob Mann, who retired after 16 years in that role.
Evans, whose appointment was effective April 1, is responsible for guiding Deutz’s operations in the Americas, including the company’s value-added production facility in Pendergrass, Georgia; Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines; and Deutz power centers and service centers.
Evans brings a track record of driving strategic, operational and commercial improvement in industrial manufacturing organizations to his new role at Deutz. He most recently served as president and CEO of Kauffman Engineering, a manufacturer of custom electrical solutions for diverse industrial markets. Prior his tenure with Kauffman Engineering, Evans was president and CEO of Oerlikon Drive Systems Americas and Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette, Indiana, where he helped lead efforts to expand into electrification in off-highway markets. He previously held executive roles with SMW Automotive, TRW Automotive, Booz-Allen and Hamilton and NCR.
Fluent in German, Evans has lived and worked in North America and Europe, as well as run businesses in Asia and South America, He has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from Purdue University and a master’s in business administration from Indiana University. In 2011, Evans was named one of Automotive News Europe’s Rising Stars.
