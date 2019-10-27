U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky will lead a trade mission to West Africa, Oct. 28 to 31, to help United States exporters unlock new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.
“At USDA we are working to sell the bounty of American agriculture. West Africa is a bright spot with a growing middle class that are hungry for our delicious and wholesome agriculture products,” said Deputy Secretary Censky. “Through this trade mission and other efforts, USDA is proud to support President Trump’s Prosper Africa initiative, which is seeking to boost two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Prosper Africa brings together the full range of U.S. government resources to connect U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities – a win for the United States and for countries across the African continent.”
The mission will be based in Accra, Ghana, and will also include buyer delegations from Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Senegal. Following the trade mission, Deputy Secretary Censky will hold a press call back to U.S. media. More info including RSVP info for press is at the bottom of this release.
Deputy Secretary Censky will be joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and representatives from companies throughout the U.S.
