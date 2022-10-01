Mark Holland for Senate.jpeg

A Methodist pastor, former county commissioner and mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, vows to put farmers and ranchers and rural prosperity at the top of his list if he is able to unseat a two-term United States senator.

Mark Holland, the Democratic nominee, will face U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, on Nov. 8. Holland said rural and urban constituents share common needs, including good wages for their work whether they are farmers, businesses, or employees.

