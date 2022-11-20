black-and-white-computer-display-220357.jpg

Private property rights are a requirement for a strong America. Without the right to manage our own land, we are subject to the impulse of any government bureaucrat. The founding fathers knew this perfectly well–it’s why they enshrined property rights within the 5th Amendment. Many countries around the world today still lack strong property rights—a key reason why the U.S. Constitution makes us exceptional as a nation.

But this bedrock of American society has been chipped away for years by proponents of big government. That’s because many on the left don’t trust you to have the final say on what happens on your property. They believe that “experts” inside an agency in Washington should get the final say on what happens on your land 1,000 miles away in Kansas.

