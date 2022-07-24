John Deere has made updates to its 8 and 9 series tractors for model year 2023 by adding new technology and power. For the largest models of 8 series tractors, John Deere is offering a new stepless Electric Variable Transmission that enables precise speed control and enhanced drivability. For 9 series tractors, the largest models will be powered by the new JD14X (13.6L) diesel engine.

For customers who prefer stepless transmissions for infinite speed control and ease of drivability, the new EVT will be available for all 410-horsepower 8 series tractors including 8R, 8RT and 8RX models.

