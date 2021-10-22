In response to the strike at John Deere, the company has activated its Customer Service Continuation Plan, said Wallas Wiggins, vice president of global supply management and logistics.
“Under the plan, John Deere employees and others will be entering our factories to keep our operations running,” Wiggins said. “Our immediate concern is meeting the needs of our customers, who work in time-sensitive and critical industries such as agriculture and construction. By supporting our customers, the CSC Plan also protects the livelihoods of all those who rely upon us, including our suppliers, their employees and all those who rely upon them.”
Also, Wiggins said Deere will ask organizations to continue to deliver materials and/or services to all John Deere units during this time, including those impacted by the strike. As such, if a direct material supplier, they should plan to ship all agreed upon requirements to the Deere production facility per supplier’s schedule.
“For all service parts shipments with deliveries destined for XPAC 525 and NA-PDC, expect delays in scheduled material pick up,” Wiggins said. “Please work with the appropriate supply management contact to prioritize alternate shipping and manufacturing plans.”
The John Deere facilities affected by the strike include: (in Iowa) Davenport Works; Des Moines Works; Dubuque Works; Ottumwa Works; Waterloo Works; Tractor and Cab Assembly; Engine Works; and the Foundry; (in Illinois) Harvester Works, North American Parts Distribution Center; the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division; (in Kansas) Coffeyville Works; (in Colorado) Denver Parts Depot; and (in Georgia) Regional Parts Distribution Center, Atlanta.
